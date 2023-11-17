Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹607.1 and closed at ₹606.9. The high for the day was ₹612.65 and the low was ₹604.15. The market cap stood at 385540.23 cr, with a 52-week high of 754.4 and a 52-week low of 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 122082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.