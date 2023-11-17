Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Trade
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 606.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 609.55 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at 607.1 and closed at 606.9. The high for the day was 612.65 and the low was 604.15. The market cap stood at 385540.23 cr, with a 52-week high of 754.4 and a 52-week low of 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 122082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

