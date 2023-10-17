Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at 649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's 636.8

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8 The closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock today is ₹649.1, representing a 1.93% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹636.8. This translates to a net change of ₹12.3.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 649.1 12.3 1.93 754.4 530.2 410555.6 Bajaj Finserve 1658.0 16.45 1.0 1813.45 1216.1 264058.87 HDFC Life Insurance Company 641.85 11.65 1.85 690.9 457.95 137958.99 SBI Life Insurance Company 1345.4 23.6 1.79 1392.1 1039.25 134660.38 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 533.55 2.45 0.46 615.55 380.95 76754.98 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price today was ₹638.1, while the high price reached ₹651.95.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is 530.05000, while the 52 week high price is 754.25000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 636.11 10 Days 639.53 20 Days 646.64 50 Days 652.19 100 Days 634.02 300 Days 621.77 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 8 9 9 Buy 3 3 3 3 Hold 4 4 4 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

