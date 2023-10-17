Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at 649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's 636.8

12 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 636.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 649.1 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 633.6 and closed at 634.6. The stock reached a high of 640.5 and a low of 633.6. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 402,775.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on this day was 32,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock today is 649.1, representing a 1.93% increase from yesterday's closing price of 636.8. This translates to a net change of 12.3.

17 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India649.112.31.93754.4530.2410555.6
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
17 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price today was 638.1, while the high price reached 651.95.

17 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is 530.05000, while the 52 week high price is 754.25000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.5, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 649.5, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 12.7.

17 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India648.812.01.88754.4530.2410365.85
Bajaj Finserve1654.4512.90.791813.451216.1263493.48
HDFC Life Insurance Company642.7512.551.99690.9457.95138152.44
SBI Life Insurance Company1348.026.21.981392.11039.25134920.61
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company534.63.50.66615.55380.9576906.03
17 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹648.8, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 648.8. This represents a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 12. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock was 638.1, while the high price reached 651.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.2, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 649.2, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 12.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days636.11
10 Days639.53
20 Days646.64
50 Days652.19
100 Days634.02
300 Days621.77
17 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reached a low of 638.1 and a high of 651.95 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹647, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently 647, with a 1.6% increase. This represents a net change of 10.2 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹647.05, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 647.05, with a percent change of 1.61. This represents a net change of 10.25.

17 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India646.8510.051.58754.4530.2409132.48
Bajaj Finserve1655.6514.10.861813.451216.1263684.6
HDFC Life Insurance Company643.3513.152.09690.9457.95138281.4
SBI Life Insurance Company1349.027.22.061392.11039.25135020.7
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.32.20.41615.55380.9576719.01
17 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 638.1 and a high price of 651.95 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8899
Buy3333
Hold4443
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 638.1 and a high price of 651.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹646.85, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 646.85. It has experienced a 1.58% increase, with a net change of 10.05.

17 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.9, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 649.9, with a percentage change of 2.06 and a net change of 13.1.

Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 638.1 and a high price of 651.95 today.

17 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹642.6, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 642.6. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.8, suggesting that the stock has risen by 5.8 points.

17 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹639.6, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 639.6 with a percent change of 0.44. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.8, indicating an overall increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹634.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a BSE volume of 32,295 shares. The closing price for the stock was 634.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.