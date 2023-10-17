Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at 649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's 636.8

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹633.6 and closed at ₹634.6. The stock reached a high of ₹640.5 and a low of ₹633.6. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹402,775.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on this day was 32,295 shares.
The closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock today is ₹649.1, representing a 1.93% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹636.8. This translates to a net change of ₹12.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|649.1
|12.3
|1.93
|754.4
|530.2
|410555.6
|Bajaj Finserve
|1658.0
|16.45
|1.0
|1813.45
|1216.1
|264058.87
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|641.85
|11.65
|1.85
|690.9
|457.95
|137958.99
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1345.4
|23.6
|1.79
|1392.1
|1039.25
|134660.38
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|533.55
|2.45
|0.46
|615.55
|380.95
|76754.98
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price today was ₹638.1, while the high price reached ₹651.95.
The 52 week low price for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is 530.05000, while the 52 week high price is 754.25000.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹649.5, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 12.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|648.8
|12.0
|1.88
|754.4
|530.2
|410365.85
|Bajaj Finserve
|1654.45
|12.9
|0.79
|1813.45
|1216.1
|263493.48
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|642.75
|12.55
|1.99
|690.9
|457.95
|138152.44
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1348.0
|26.2
|1.98
|1392.1
|1039.25
|134920.61
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|534.6
|3.5
|0.66
|615.55
|380.95
|76906.03
The current data shows that the stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹648.8. This represents a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 12. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India AGM
Today, the low price of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock was ₹638.1, while the high price reached ₹651.95.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹649.2, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 12.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|636.11
|10 Days
|639.53
|20 Days
|646.64
|50 Days
|652.19
|100 Days
|634.02
|300 Days
|621.77
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reached a low of ₹638.1 and a high of ₹651.95 for the current day.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently ₹647, with a 1.6% increase. This represents a net change of 10.2 points.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹647.05, with a percent change of 1.61. This represents a net change of 10.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|646.85
|10.05
|1.58
|754.4
|530.2
|409132.48
|Bajaj Finserve
|1655.65
|14.1
|0.86
|1813.45
|1216.1
|263684.6
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|643.35
|13.15
|2.09
|690.9
|457.95
|138281.4
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1349.0
|27.2
|2.06
|1392.1
|1039.25
|135020.7
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|533.3
|2.2
|0.41
|615.55
|380.95
|76719.01
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹638.1 and a high price of ₹651.95 for the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹638.1 and a high price of ₹651.95 on the current day.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹646.85. It has experienced a 1.58% increase, with a net change of 10.05.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹649.9, with a percentage change of 2.06 and a net change of 13.1.
Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India Profit Loss
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹638.1 and a high price of ₹651.95 today.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹642.6. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.8, suggesting that the stock has risen by 5.8 points.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹639.6 with a percent change of 0.44. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.8, indicating an overall increase in value.
On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a BSE volume of 32,295 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹634.6.
