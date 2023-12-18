Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet in Trading

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹816.9 and closed at ₹815.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹818.9 and a low of ₹792.2 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹503,722.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹820 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 323,865 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock had a low price of ₹793.55 and a high price of ₹802.9 on the current day.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹795.6, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% and the net change is a decrease of 0.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.07%
|3 Months
|13.19%
|6 Months
|31.71%
|YTD
|16.29%
|1 Year
|12.33%
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock price is currently at ₹796.4, showing a percentage change of -2.32. This translates to a net change of -18.9. This data suggests that the stock price of LIC has decreased by 2.32% and the actual change is a decrease of 18.9.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 323,865. The closing price for LIC shares was ₹815.3.
