Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 796.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 795.6 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 816.9 and closed at 815.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 818.9 and a low of 792.2 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 503,722.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 820 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 323,865 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock had a low price of 793.55 and a high price of 802.9 on the current day.

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹795.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹796.4

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 795.6, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% and the net change is a decrease of 0.8.

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.07%
3 Months13.19%
6 Months31.71%
YTD16.29%
1 Year12.33%
18 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹796.4, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹815.3

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock price is currently at 796.4, showing a percentage change of -2.32. This translates to a net change of -18.9. This data suggests that the stock price of LIC has decreased by 2.32% and the actual change is a decrease of 18.9.

18 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹815.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 323,865. The closing price for LIC shares was 815.3.

