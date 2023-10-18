comScore
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹636.2, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹649.1

15 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 649.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.2 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of IndiaPremium
Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 638.1 and closed at 636.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 651.95 and a low of 638.1 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 410,555.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 49,883 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:36:47 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹636.2, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹649.1

Today, the closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock was 636.2, which represents a decrease of 1.99% from the previous day's closing price of 649.1. The net change in the stock price was -12.9.

18 Oct 2023, 06:20:59 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India636.2-12.9-1.99754.4530.2402396.35
Bajaj Finserve1624.0-33.4-2.021813.451216.1258643.91
HDFC Life Insurance Company643.21.350.21690.9457.95138249.16
SBI Life Insurance Company1352.554.550.341392.11039.25135376.02
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company521.4-12.15-2.28615.55380.9575007.11
18 Oct 2023, 05:46:59 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of 634 and a high of 651.3 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:23:53 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Life Insurance Corporation of India has reached a 52 week low price of 530.05000 and a 52 week high price of 754.25000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:20:27 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹635.65, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹649.1

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 635.65. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.45, meaning that the stock has decreased by 13.45 from its previous value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:43:36 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India649.112.31.93754.4530.2410555.6
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
18 Oct 2023, 02:20:57 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 649.1, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 12.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.93%, resulting in a net change of 12.3 points.

Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 02:12:10 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 638.1 and a high price of 651.95 today.

18 Oct 2023, 01:58:58 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 649.1. It has seen a percent change of 1.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 12.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 12.3 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:30:45 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days636.36
10 Days638.25
20 Days645.44
50 Days652.10
100 Days634.49
300 Days621.26
18 Oct 2023, 01:21:55 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock was 638.1, while the high price reached 651.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:00:58 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the stock price is 649.1. There has been a percent change of 1.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.3, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, LIC stock has experienced a positive change in value.

18 Oct 2023, 12:54:53 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:33:50 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India649.112.31.93754.4530.2410555.6
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
18 Oct 2023, 12:31:25 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased by 1.93%, resulting in a net change of 12.3 rupees. The current stock price stands at 649.1 rupees.

18 Oct 2023, 12:21:33 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price for today was 638.1, while the high price reached was 651.95.

18 Oct 2023, 11:52:34 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8899
Buy3333
Hold4443
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 11:44:48 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has a current price of 649.1. It has experienced a percent change of 1.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 12.3 points.

18 Oct 2023, 11:34:56 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India649.112.31.93754.4530.2410555.6
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
18 Oct 2023, 11:13:28 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 638.1 and a high price of 651.95 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:05:42 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 649.1, which is a 1.93 percent increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 12.3 points.

18 Oct 2023, 10:42:46 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India649.112.31.93754.4530.2410555.6
Bajaj Finserve1658.016.451.01813.451216.1264058.87
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.8511.651.85690.9457.95137958.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1345.423.61.791392.11039.25134660.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company533.552.450.46615.55380.9576754.98
18 Oct 2023, 10:24:01 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 649.1. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.93, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 12.3, suggesting an increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:12:46 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 638.1 and a high price of 651.95 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:58:15 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 649.1 with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 12.3. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.93% and has gained 12.3 points.

18 Oct 2023, 09:53:16 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:36:36 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.16%
3 Months5.17%
6 Months18.37%
YTD-5.17%
1 Year6.64%
18 Oct 2023, 09:17:16 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.1, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹636.8

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 649.1, which represents a 1.93% increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.3.

18 Oct 2023, 08:03:11 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹636.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a total trading volume of 49,883 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of LIC's shares was 636.8.

