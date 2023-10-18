Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at 636.2, down -1.99% from yesterday's 649.1

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹636.2, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹649.1 Today, the closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock was ₹636.2, which represents a decrease of 1.99% from the previous day's closing price of ₹649.1. The net change in the stock price was -12.9.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 636.2 -12.9 -1.99 754.4 530.2 402396.35 Bajaj Finserve 1624.0 -33.4 -2.02 1813.45 1216.1 258643.91 HDFC Life Insurance Company 643.2 1.35 0.21 690.9 457.95 138249.16 SBI Life Insurance Company 1352.55 4.55 0.34 1392.1 1039.25 135376.02 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 521.4 -12.15 -2.28 615.55 380.95 75007.11

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of ₹634 and a high of ₹651.3 on the current day.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high The stock of Life Insurance Corporation of India has reached a 52 week low price of 530.05000 and a 52 week high price of 754.25000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 636.36 10 Days 638.25 20 Days 645.44 50 Days 652.10 100 Days 634.49 300 Days 621.26

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 8 9 9 Buy 3 3 3 3 Hold 4 4 4 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.16% 3 Months 5.17% 6 Months 18.37% YTD -5.17% 1 Year 6.64%

