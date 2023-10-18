Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at 636.2, down -1.99% from yesterday's 649.1

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹638.1 and closed at ₹636.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹651.95 and a low of ₹638.1 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹410,555.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 49,883 shares.
Today, the closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock was ₹636.2, which represents a decrease of 1.99% from the previous day's closing price of ₹649.1. The net change in the stock price was -12.9.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of ₹634 and a high of ₹651.3 on the current day.
The stock of Life Insurance Corporation of India has reached a 52 week low price of 530.05000 and a 52 week high price of 754.25000.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹635.65. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.45, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹13.45 from its previous value.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹649.1, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 12.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.93%, resulting in a net change of 12.3 points.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹638.1 and a high price of ₹651.95 today.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹649.1. It has seen a percent change of 1.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 12.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 12.3 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|636.36
|10 Days
|638.25
|20 Days
|645.44
|50 Days
|652.10
|100 Days
|634.49
|300 Days
|621.26
Today, the low price of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock was ₹638.1, while the high price reached ₹651.95.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹649.1. There has been a percent change of 1.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.3, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, LIC stock has experienced a positive change in value.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased by 1.93%, resulting in a net change of 12.3 rupees. The current stock price stands at 649.1 rupees.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price for today was ₹638.1, while the high price reached was ₹651.95.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has a current price of ₹649.1. It has experienced a percent change of 1.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 12.3 points.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹638.1 and a high price of ₹651.95 for the current day.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹649.1, which is a 1.93 percent increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 12.3 points.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹649.1. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.93, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 12.3, suggesting an increase in value.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹638.1 and a high price of ₹651.95 on the current day.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹649.1 with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 12.3. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.93% and has gained 12.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.16%
|3 Months
|5.17%
|6 Months
|18.37%
|YTD
|-5.17%
|1 Year
|6.64%
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹649.1, which represents a 1.93% increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.3.
On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a total trading volume of 49,883 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of LIC's shares was ₹636.8.
