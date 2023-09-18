Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 660.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 666.75 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 662.2 and closed at 660.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 670.95 and a low of 658.5 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 421,719.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 132,580.

18 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 132,580 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC was 660.8.

