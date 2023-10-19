Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummeting

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw an open price of ₹649.1 and a close price of ₹649.1. The stock reached a high of ₹651.3 and a low of ₹634 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹402,396.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 47,383 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.