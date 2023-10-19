Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummeting

2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 636.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 634.4 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw an open price of 649.1 and a close price of 649.1. The stock reached a high of 651.3 and a low of 634 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is 402,396.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 47,383 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹634.4, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹636.2

The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock is as follows: the price is 634.4, representing a decrease of 0.28% or -1.8 points. This means that the stock has slightly declined in value.

19 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.12%
3 Months4.52%
6 Months16.49%
YTD-7.01%
1 Year4.73%
19 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹633.75, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹636.2

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 633.75. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹649.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 47,383. The closing price for LIC shares on this day was 649.1.

