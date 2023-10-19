Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummeting

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw an open price of ₹649.1 and a close price of ₹649.1. The stock reached a high of ₹651.3 and a low of ₹634 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹402,396.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 47,383 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock is as follows: the price is ₹634.4, representing a decrease of 0.28% or -1.8 points. This means that the stock has slightly declined in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.12%
|3 Months
|4.52%
|6 Months
|16.49%
|YTD
|-7.01%
|1 Year
|4.73%
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹633.75. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 47,383. The closing price for LIC shares on this day was ₹649.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!