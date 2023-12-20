Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw an open price of ₹802.05 and a close price of ₹801.35. The stock reached a high of ₹806.55 and a low of ₹792 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹502,015.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹820, while the 52-week low was ₹530.2. On the BSE, a total volume of 92,704 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.