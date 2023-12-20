Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 801.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 793.7 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw an open price of 802.05 and a close price of 801.35. The stock reached a high of 806.55 and a low of 792 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 502,015.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 820, while the 52-week low was 530.2. On the BSE, a total volume of 92,704 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹801.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 92,704 shares. The closing price for LIC was 801.35.

