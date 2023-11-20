Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 609.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.7 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 609.95 and closed at 609.55. The stock's high for the day was 618.4, while the low was 609. The market capitalization of LIC is 388,797.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on that day was 116,358.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹609.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 116,358 shares. The closing price of LIC's shares was 609.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.