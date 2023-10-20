Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees impressive trading gains

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw the stock open at ₹635 and close at ₹636.2. The stock reached a high of ₹641.4 and a low of ₹632.75. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹401,479.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹754.4, while the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The total BSE volume for LIC shares on this day was 29,203.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹636.9 with a percent change of 0.34. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 2.15, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹2.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|4.02%
|6 Months
|15.0%
|YTD
|-7.29%
|1 Year
|4.55%
