Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees impressive trading gains

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw the stock open at ₹635 and close at ₹636.2. The stock reached a high of ₹641.4 and a low of ₹632.75. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹401,479.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹754.4, while the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The total BSE volume for LIC shares on this day was 29,203.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.