Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees impressive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 634.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.9 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw the stock open at 635 and close at 636.2. The stock reached a high of 641.4 and a low of 632.75. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 401,479.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 754.4, while the 52-week low was 530.2. The total BSE volume for LIC shares on this day was 29,203.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 634 and a high price of 637.75 for the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹636.9, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹634.75

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 636.9 with a percent change of 0.34. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 2.15, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months4.02%
6 Months15.0%
YTD-7.29%
1 Year4.55%
20 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹636.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹634.75

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 636.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, LIC's stock appears to be performing well with a small but positive change.

20 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹636.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 29,203 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC's shares was 636.2.

