Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹666.8 and closed at ₹666.75 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹671.9 and a low of ₹662.4. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹419,631.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 56,368.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.