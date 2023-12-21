Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India stocks plummeting in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 760.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 756 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of 797.05 and a close price of 793.7. The stock reached a high of 809.2 and a low of 755. The market capitalization of LIC is 481,079.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 820, while the 52-week low was 530.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 155,548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹756, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹760.6

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently 756. The percent change in the stock price is -0.6%, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.6, meaning it has decreased by 4.6.

21 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.44%
3 Months10.0%
6 Months19.68%
YTD11.2%
1 Year2.88%
21 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹760.6, down -4.17% from yesterday's ₹793.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 760.6. There has been a percent change of -4.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -33.1, suggesting a decrease of 33.1.

21 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹793.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 155,548 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was 793.7.

