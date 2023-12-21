Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India stocks plummeting in today's trading

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹797.05 and a close price of ₹793.7. The stock reached a high of ₹809.2 and a low of ₹755. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹481,079.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹820, while the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 155,548 shares.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently ₹756. The percent change in the stock price is -0.6%, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.6, meaning it has decreased by ₹4.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.44%
|3 Months
|10.0%
|6 Months
|19.68%
|YTD
|11.2%
|1 Year
|2.88%
The current data shows that the stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹760.6. There has been a percent change of -4.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -33.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹33.1.
On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 155,548 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was ₹793.7.
