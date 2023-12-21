Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India stocks plummeting in today's trading

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹797.05 and a close price of ₹793.7. The stock reached a high of ₹809.2 and a low of ₹755. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹481,079.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹820, while the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 155,548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.