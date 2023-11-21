Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Soar on Optimistic Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 611.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.3 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India saw the stock open at 613.05 and close at 614.7. The highest price reached during the day was 615.8, while the lowest was 610. The market capitalization of the company is 386,994.98 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 754.4 and a low of 530.2. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 74,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹613.3, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹611.85

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 613.3. The stock has experienced a 0.24 percent increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

21 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 612.25 and a high price of 615.75 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹613.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹611.85

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that its price is 613.7. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.68%
3 Months-6.78%
6 Months5.97%
YTD-10.6%
1 Year-4.2%
21 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹611.85, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹614.7

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 611.85, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -2.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% or 2.85.

21 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹614.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was 74,170 shares. The closing price for LIC shares was 614.7.

