Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Soar on Optimistic Trading Day

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India saw the stock open at ₹613.05 and close at ₹614.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹615.8, while the lowest was ₹610. The market capitalization of the company is ₹386,994.98 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹754.4 and a low of ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 74,170 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|-6.78%
|6 Months
|5.97%
|YTD
|-10.6%
|1 Year
|-4.2%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was 74,170 shares. The closing price for LIC shares was ₹614.7.
