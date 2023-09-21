Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Shares Plunge in Trading

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹659.05 and closed at ₹663.45. The stock reached a high of ₹666 and a low of ₹653.35. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹414,571.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. On the BSE, a total of 48,570 shares of LIC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹655.45. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8, suggesting that the stock price has decreased by ₹8.
On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 48,570 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares was ₹663.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!