Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Shares Plunge in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 663.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 655.45 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 659.05 and closed at 663.45. The stock reached a high of 666 and a low of 653.35. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 414,571.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. On the BSE, a total of 48,570 shares of LIC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the stock price is 655.45. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8, suggesting that the stock price has decreased by 8.

