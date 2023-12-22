Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Sees Boost in Trading

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹753.25 and closed at ₹760.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹768.6 and a low of ₹746.15 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹483,577.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹820, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 149,495.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹808.6. There has been a 5.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 44.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced positive growth in value.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 149,495 shares. The closing price for LIC was ₹760.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!