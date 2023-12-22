Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Sees Boost in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 5.76 %. The stock closed at 764.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 808.6 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 753.25 and closed at 760.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 768.6 and a low of 746.15 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is 483,577.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 820, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 149,495.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹808.6, up 5.76% from yesterday's ₹764.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 808.6. There has been a 5.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 44.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced positive growth in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹760.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 149,495 shares. The closing price for LIC was 760.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.