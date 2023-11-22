Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 611.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 611.05 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at a price of 612.25 and closed at 611.85 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 615.75, while the low was 610. The market capitalization of LIC stands at 386,488.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 754.4 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 43,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹611.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 43,704 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC's shares was 611.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.