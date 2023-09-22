Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

The last day's trading data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shows that the open price was ₹654.15 and the close price was ₹655.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹659.35, while the lowest price was ₹654. The market capitalization of LIC is currently ₹414,160.85 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is ₹754.4, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on the last day was 27,554.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.72%
|3 Months
|-2.61%
|6 Months
|15.08%
|YTD
|-4.39%
|1 Year
|0.32%
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹654.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -0.65.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 27,554 shares traded. The closing price for LIC was ₹655.45.
