Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 655.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 654.8 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The last day's trading data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shows that the open price was 654.15 and the close price was 655.45. The highest price reached during the day was 659.35, while the lowest price was 654. The market capitalization of LIC is currently 414,160.85 crore. The 52-week high for LIC is 754.4, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares on the last day was 27,554.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.72%
3 Months-2.61%
6 Months15.08%
YTD-4.39%
1 Year0.32%
22 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹654.8, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹655.45

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 654.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -0.65.

22 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹655.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 27,554 shares traded. The closing price for LIC was 655.45.

