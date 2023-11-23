Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw an open price of ₹611.05 and a close price of ₹611.05. The stock had a high of ₹613.25 and a low of ₹608. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹3,85,097.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 72,442.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.