Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened and closed at a price of ₹634.75. The stock had a high of ₹637.75 and a low of ₹633.55. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹401,637.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 50,695 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹618.3, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹635
The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹618.3. There has been a percent change of -2.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.7, which means the stock has decreased by ₹16.7.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|638.37
|10 Days
|637.24
|20 Days
|641.18
|50 Days
|651.16
|100 Days
|635.97
|300 Days
|620.73
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹617.5 and a high price of ₹637.15 on the current day.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹620.05, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹635
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹620.05. The stock has decreased by 2.35% or ₹14.95.
Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|622.0
|-13.0
|-2.05
|754.4
|530.2
|393414.86
|Bajaj Finserve
|1619.0
|-16.3
|-1.0
|1813.45
|1216.1
|257847.59
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|638.6
|-1.4
|-0.22
|690.9
|457.95
|137260.44
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1354.9
|-6.55
|-0.48
|1392.1
|1039.25
|135611.23
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|527.25
|1.25
|0.24
|615.55
|380.95
|75848.68
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹623.15, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹635
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹623.15. There has been a percent change of -1.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.85, implying a decrease of ₹11.85 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of ₹622.5 and a high of ₹637.15 on the current day.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹625, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹635
The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹625, with a percent change of -1.57 and a net change of -10. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.57% and has fallen by 10 points.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|627.45
|-7.55
|-1.19
|754.4
|530.2
|396861.98
|Bajaj Finserve
|1625.15
|-10.15
|-0.62
|1813.45
|1216.1
|258827.06
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|641.55
|1.55
|0.24
|690.9
|457.95
|137894.51
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1355.4
|-6.05
|-0.44
|1392.1
|1039.25
|135661.28
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|526.9
|0.9
|0.17
|615.55
|380.95
|75798.33
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹627.5, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹635
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹627.5. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.5 in the stock price.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹626.7 and a high price of ₹637.15 today.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|627.25
|-7.75
|-1.22
|754.4
|530.2
|396735.48
|Bajaj Finserve
|1633.95
|-1.35
|-0.08
|1813.45
|1216.1
|260228.58
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|638.2
|-1.8
|-0.28
|690.9
|457.95
|137174.46
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1356.25
|-5.2
|-0.38
|1392.1
|1039.25
|135746.35
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|524.3
|-1.7
|-0.32
|615.55
|380.95
|75424.3
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹627.8, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹635
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹627.8 with a percent change of -1.13. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.13%. The net change in the stock price is -7.2, implying a decrease of 7.2 points.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹630 and a high price of ₹637.15 on the current day.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹631.55, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹635
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is ₹631.55. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.45, indicating a decrease of ₹3.45 in the stock price.
Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|1.84%
|6 Months
|15.87%
|YTD
|-7.25%
|1 Year
|5.65%
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹635, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹634.75
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹635, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.04% and the net change in price is 0.25.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹634.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 50,695 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of LIC's stock was ₹634.75.
