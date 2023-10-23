Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened and closed at a price of ₹634.75. The stock had a high of ₹637.75 and a low of ₹633.55. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹401,637.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4 and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 50,695 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 638.37 10 Days 637.24 20 Days 641.18 50 Days 651.16 100 Days 635.97 300 Days 620.73

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹617.5 and a high price of ₹637.15 on the current day.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 622.0 -13.0 -2.05 754.4 530.2 393414.86 Bajaj Finserve 1619.0 -16.3 -1.0 1813.45 1216.1 257847.59 HDFC Life Insurance Company 638.6 -1.4 -0.22 690.9 457.95 137260.44 SBI Life Insurance Company 1354.9 -6.55 -0.48 1392.1 1039.25 135611.23 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 527.25 1.25 0.24 615.55 380.95 75848.68

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 8 8 9 Buy 3 3 3 3 Hold 4 4 4 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.05% 3 Months 1.84% 6 Months 15.87% YTD -7.25% 1 Year 5.65%

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹635, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹634.75 The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹635, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.04% and the net change in price is 0.25.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹634.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 50,695 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of LIC's stock was ₹634.75.