Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:43 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.63 %. The stock closed at 635 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618.3 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened and closed at a price of 634.75. The stock had a high of 637.75 and a low of 633.55. The market capitalization of LIC is 401,637.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4 and the 52-week low is 530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 50,695 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹618.3, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹635

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 618.3. There has been a percent change of -2.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.7, which means the stock has decreased by 16.7.

23 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days638.37
10 Days637.24
20 Days641.18
50 Days651.16
100 Days635.97
300 Days620.73
23 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 617.5 and a high price of 637.15 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹620.05, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹635

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 620.05. The stock has decreased by 2.35% or 14.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India622.0-13.0-2.05754.4530.2393414.86
Bajaj Finserve1619.0-16.3-1.01813.451216.1257847.59
HDFC Life Insurance Company638.6-1.4-0.22690.9457.95137260.44
SBI Life Insurance Company1354.9-6.55-0.481392.11039.25135611.23
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company527.251.250.24615.55380.9575848.68
23 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹623.15, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹635

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 623.15. There has been a percent change of -1.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.85, implying a decrease of 11.85 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of 622.5 and a high of 637.15 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8889
Buy3333
Hold4443
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹625, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹635

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 625, with a percent change of -1.57 and a net change of -10. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.57% and has fallen by 10 points.

23 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India627.45-7.55-1.19754.4530.2396861.98
Bajaj Finserve1625.15-10.15-0.621813.451216.1258827.06
HDFC Life Insurance Company641.551.550.24690.9457.95137894.51
SBI Life Insurance Company1355.4-6.05-0.441392.11039.25135661.28
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company526.90.90.17615.55380.9575798.33
23 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹627.5, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹635

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 627.5. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, suggesting a decrease of 7.5 in the stock price.

Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 626.7 and a high price of 637.15 today.

23 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India627.25-7.75-1.22754.4530.2396735.48
Bajaj Finserve1633.95-1.35-0.081813.451216.1260228.58
HDFC Life Insurance Company638.2-1.8-0.28690.9457.95137174.46
SBI Life Insurance Company1356.25-5.2-0.381392.11039.25135746.35
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company524.3-1.7-0.32615.55380.9575424.3
23 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹627.8, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹635

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 627.8 with a percent change of -1.13. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.13%. The net change in the stock price is -7.2, implying a decrease of 7.2 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 630 and a high price of 637.15 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹631.55, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹635

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India stock shows that the price is 631.55. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.45, indicating a decrease of 3.45 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months1.84%
6 Months15.87%
YTD-7.25%
1 Year5.65%
23 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹635, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹634.75

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 635, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.04% and the net change in price is 0.25.

23 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹634.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 50,695 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of LIC's stock was 634.75.

