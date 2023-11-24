Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees strong gains in trading

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹608.6 and closed at ₹608.85. The stock reached a high of ₹629.8 and a low of ₹608 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently ₹390,758.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 114,681.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.38%
|3 Months
|-6.86%
|6 Months
|2.34%
|YTD
|-9.77%
|1 Year
|-0.56%
The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that its price is ₹619.85. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of 2.05.
On the last day, the volume of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 114,681 shares. The closing price for LIC shares on that day was ₹608.85.
