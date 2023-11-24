Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees strong gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 617.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 619.85 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 608.6 and closed at 608.85. The stock reached a high of 629.8 and a low of 608 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently 390,758.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 114,681.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.38%
3 Months-6.86%
6 Months2.34%
YTD-9.77%
1 Year-0.56%
24 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹619.85, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹617.8

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that its price is 619.85. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of 2.05.

24 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹608.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 114,681 shares. The closing price for LIC shares on that day was 608.85.

