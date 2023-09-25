Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Stock Down in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 651.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 649.25 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of 655.1 and a close price of 654.55. The stock reached a high of 659.3 and a low of 649. The market capitalization of LIC stood at 411,883.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 754.4, while the 52-week low was 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 79,631.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹649.25, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹651.2

The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 649.25. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.95.

25 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹654.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 79,631 shares. The closing price for LIC on this day was 654.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.