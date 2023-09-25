Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Stock Down in Trading

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹655.1 and a close price of ₹654.55. The stock reached a high of ₹659.3 and a low of ₹649. The market capitalization of LIC stood at ₹411,883.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹754.4, while the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 79,631.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹649.25. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.95.
On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 79,631 shares. The closing price for LIC on this day was ₹654.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!