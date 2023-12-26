Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Faces Stock Market Downturn

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹805.05 and closed at ₹764.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹820.05, while the lowest price was ₹789. The market capitalization of the company is ₹501,635.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹820.05, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 825,549 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price per share is ₹786. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.9%, resulting in a net change of -7.1. This indicates a slight decline in the value of LIC stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|3 Months
|13.0%
|6 Months
|26.86%
|YTD
|15.8%
|1 Year
|16.31%
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹793.1. This represents a percent change of 3.73, with a net change of 28.55.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 825,549. The closing price for the shares was ₹764.55.
