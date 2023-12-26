Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Faces Stock Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 793.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 786 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : The Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at 805.05 and closed at 764.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 820.05, while the lowest price was 789. The market capitalization of the company is 501,635.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 820.05, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 825,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹786, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹793.1

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price per share is 786. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.9%, resulting in a net change of -7.1. This indicates a slight decline in the value of LIC stock.

26 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.42%
3 Months13.0%
6 Months26.86%
YTD15.8%
1 Year16.31%
26 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹793.1, up 3.73% from yesterday's ₹764.55

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 793.1. This represents a percent change of 3.73, with a net change of 28.55.

26 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹764.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 825,549. The closing price for the shares was 764.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.