Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹604.95, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹611.2

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹604.95, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹611.2
The closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock today was ₹604.95, which represents a decrease of 1.02% from the previous day's closing price of ₹611.2. The net change in the stock price was -6.25.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|604.95
|-6.25
|-1.02
|754.4
|530.2
|382630.74
|Bajaj Finserve
|1559.0
|-50.95
|-3.16
|1813.45
|1216.1
|248291.78
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|605.5
|-10.8
|-1.75
|690.9
|457.95
|130145.94
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1306.8
|-6.05
|-0.46
|1392.1
|1039.25
|130796.93
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|511.55
|-6.2
|-1.2
|615.55
|380.95
|73590.12
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹597.65 and a high price of ₹612 on the current day.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is ₹530.05, while the 52-week high price is ₹754.25.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|634.51
|10 Days
|635.44
|20 Days
|639.50
|50 Days
|650.63
|100 Days
|636.14
|300 Days
|619.69
Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.88%
|3 Months
|1.35%
|6 Months
|11.56%
|YTD
|-10.74%
|1 Year
|2.6%
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹617.5 on last trading day
On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 109,326 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC on that day was ₹617.5.
