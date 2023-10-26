Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at 604.95, down -1.02% from yesterday's 611.2

16 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 611.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 604.95 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹604.95, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock today was 604.95, which represents a decrease of 1.02% from the previous day's closing price of 611.2. The net change in the stock price was -6.25.

26 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India604.95-6.25-1.02754.4530.2382630.74
Bajaj Finserve1559.0-50.95-3.161813.451216.1248291.78
HDFC Life Insurance Company605.5-10.8-1.75690.9457.95130145.94
SBI Life Insurance Company1306.8-6.05-0.461392.11039.25130796.93
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company511.55-6.2-1.2615.55380.9573590.12
26 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 597.65 and a high price of 612 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is 530.05, while the 52-week high price is 754.25.

26 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹605.55, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 605.55. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.92% in its value, resulting in a net change of -5.65.

26 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India604.85-6.35-1.04754.4530.2382567.49
Bajaj Finserve1571.7-38.25-2.381813.451216.1250314.43
HDFC Life Insurance Company605.15-11.15-1.81690.9457.95130070.71
SBI Life Insurance Company1307.85-5.0-0.381392.11039.25130902.02
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company507.25-10.5-2.03615.55380.9572971.53
26 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹604.35, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock price is currently at 604.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.85, meaning it has declined by this amount.

Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 597.65 and a high price of 612 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹604.15, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that its price is 604.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.05, suggesting a decrease of 7.05.

26 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days634.51
10 Days635.44
20 Days639.50
50 Days650.63
100 Days636.14
300 Days619.69
26 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 597.65 and a high price of 612 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹603.7, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 603.7, with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -7.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.23% and has decreased by 7.5.

26 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹602.8, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 602.8, with a percent change of -1.37. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.37% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -8.4, meaning it has decreased by 8.4 rupees.

26 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India602.95-8.25-1.35754.4530.2381365.74
Bajaj Finserve1575.05-34.9-2.171813.451216.1250847.96
HDFC Life Insurance Company608.0-8.3-1.35690.9457.95130683.28
SBI Life Insurance Company1304.65-8.2-0.621392.11039.25130581.73
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company514.9-2.85-0.55615.55380.9574072.04
26 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price for the day was 597.65, while the high price was 612.

26 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8889
Buy3333
Hold4443
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹602.5, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 602.5, with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -8.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.42% and has lost 8.7 rupees.

26 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India602.45-8.75-1.43754.4530.2381049.49
Bajaj Finserve1577.65-32.3-2.011813.451216.1251262.04
HDFC Life Insurance Company605.6-10.7-1.74690.9457.95130167.43
SBI Life Insurance Company1299.4-13.45-1.021392.11039.25130056.27
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company512.9-4.85-0.94615.55380.9573784.33
26 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of 597.65 and a high of 612 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹599.95, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 599.95. There has been a -1.84% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.84% and the value has decreased by 11.25.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹602.85, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 602.85, with a percent change of -1.37. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.37% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -8.35, indicating a decrease of 8.35 points in the stock price. This suggests that the LIC stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India602.95-8.25-1.35754.4530.2381365.74
Bajaj Finserve1564.35-45.6-2.831813.451216.1249143.84
HDFC Life Insurance Company608.25-8.05-1.31690.9457.95130737.02
SBI Life Insurance Company1300.15-12.7-0.971392.11039.25130131.33
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company511.6-6.15-1.19615.55380.9573597.31
26 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 601.2 and a high price of 612 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹603.25, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 603.25. There has been a decrease of 1.3 percent in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.95.

26 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.88%
3 Months1.35%
6 Months11.56%
YTD-10.74%
1 Year2.6%
26 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹609.85, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently 609.85. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.35, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.35.

26 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹617.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 109,326 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC on that day was 617.5.

