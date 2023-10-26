Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at 604.95, down -1.02% from yesterday's 611.2

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹604.95, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The closing price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock today was ₹604.95, which represents a decrease of 1.02% from the previous day's closing price of ₹611.2. The net change in the stock price was -6.25.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 604.95 -6.25 -1.02 754.4 530.2 382630.74 Bajaj Finserve 1559.0 -50.95 -3.16 1813.45 1216.1 248291.78 HDFC Life Insurance Company 605.5 -10.8 -1.75 690.9 457.95 130145.94 SBI Life Insurance Company 1306.8 -6.05 -0.46 1392.1 1039.25 130796.93 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 511.55 -6.2 -1.2 615.55 380.95 73590.12 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹597.65 and a high price of ₹612 on the current day.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Life Insurance Corporation of India stock is ₹530.05, while the 52-week high price is ₹754.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹605.55, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹605.55. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.92% in its value, resulting in a net change of -5.65.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 604.85 -6.35 -1.04 754.4 530.2 382567.49 Bajaj Finserve 1571.7 -38.25 -2.38 1813.45 1216.1 250314.43 HDFC Life Insurance Company 605.15 -11.15 -1.81 690.9 457.95 130070.71 SBI Life Insurance Company 1307.85 -5.0 -0.38 1392.1 1039.25 130902.02 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 507.25 -10.5 -2.03 615.55 380.95 72971.53 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹604.35, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock price is currently at ₹604.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.85, meaning it has declined by this amount. Click here for Life Insurance Corporation of India Board Meetings

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹597.65 and a high price of ₹612 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹604.15, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that its price is ₹604.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.05.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 634.51 10 Days 635.44 20 Days 639.50 50 Days 650.63 100 Days 636.14 300 Days 619.69 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹597.65 and a high price of ₹612 on the current day.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹603.7, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹603.7, with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -7.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.23% and has decreased by ₹7.5.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹602.8, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹602.8, with a percent change of -1.37. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.37% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -8.4, meaning it has decreased by 8.4 rupees.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 602.95 -8.25 -1.35 754.4 530.2 381365.74 Bajaj Finserve 1575.05 -34.9 -2.17 1813.45 1216.1 250847.96 HDFC Life Insurance Company 608.0 -8.3 -1.35 690.9 457.95 130683.28 SBI Life Insurance Company 1304.65 -8.2 -0.62 1392.1 1039.25 130581.73 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 514.9 -2.85 -0.55 615.55 380.95 74072.04

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price for the day was ₹597.65, while the high price was ₹612.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 8 8 9 Buy 3 3 3 3 Hold 4 4 4 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹602.5, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹602.5, with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -8.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.42% and has lost 8.7 rupees.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 602.45 -8.75 -1.43 754.4 530.2 381049.49 Bajaj Finserve 1577.65 -32.3 -2.01 1813.45 1216.1 251262.04 HDFC Life Insurance Company 605.6 -10.7 -1.74 690.9 457.95 130167.43 SBI Life Insurance Company 1299.4 -13.45 -1.02 1392.1 1039.25 130056.27 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 512.9 -4.85 -0.94 615.55 380.95 73784.33

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of ₹597.65 and a high of ₹612 on the current day.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹599.95, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹599.95. There has been a -1.84% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.84% and the value has decreased by ₹11.25.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹602.85, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The current data for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹602.85, with a percent change of -1.37. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.37% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -8.35, indicating a decrease of 8.35 points in the stock price. This suggests that the LIC stock has experienced a decline in value.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 602.95 -8.25 -1.35 754.4 530.2 381365.74 Bajaj Finserve 1564.35 -45.6 -2.83 1813.45 1216.1 249143.84 HDFC Life Insurance Company 608.25 -8.05 -1.31 690.9 457.95 130737.02 SBI Life Insurance Company 1300.15 -12.7 -0.97 1392.1 1039.25 130131.33 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 511.6 -6.15 -1.19 615.55 380.95 73597.31

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹601.2 and a high price of ₹612 on the current day.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹603.25, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹603.25. There has been a decrease of 1.3 percent in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.95.

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.88% 3 Months 1.35% 6 Months 11.56% YTD -10.74% 1 Year 2.6%

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹609.85, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹611.2 The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently ₹609.85. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.35, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹1.35.