Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Sees Upward Trend in Trading

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹649.25 and a close price of ₹651.2. The high for the day was ₹652.8, while the low was ₹646. The market capitalization of LIC was ₹409,132.48 crore. The 52-week high for LIC was ₹754.4, and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 56,856 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹647.45. There has been a slight increase in the stock, with a percent change of 0.09. The net change is 0.6, indicating a small positive movement. Overall, the stock is experiencing a minor upward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.12%
|3 Months
|0.14%
|6 Months
|18.85%
|YTD
|-5.54%
|1 Year
|0.6%
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹647.05. There has been a slight increase of 0.03% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 56,856 shares. The closing price for LIC was ₹651.2.
