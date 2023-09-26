Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Sees Upward Trend in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 646.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 647.45 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of 649.25 and a close price of 651.2. The high for the day was 652.8, while the low was 646. The market capitalization of LIC was 409,132.48 crore. The 52-week high for LIC was 754.4, and the 52-week low was 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 56,856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹647.45, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹646.85

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 647.45. There has been a slight increase in the stock, with a percent change of 0.09. The net change is 0.6, indicating a small positive movement. Overall, the stock is experiencing a minor upward trend.

26 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.12%
3 Months0.14%
6 Months18.85%
YTD-5.54%
1 Year0.6%
26 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹647.05, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹646.85

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 647.05. There has been a slight increase of 0.03% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.

26 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹651.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 56,856 shares. The closing price for LIC was 651.2.

