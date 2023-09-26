Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Sees Upward Trend in Trading

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹649.25 and a close price of ₹651.2. The high for the day was ₹652.8, while the low was ₹646. The market capitalization of LIC was ₹409,132.48 crore. The 52-week high for LIC was ₹754.4, and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 56,856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.