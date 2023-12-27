Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India stocks plummet as market downturn continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 793.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 781.4 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at 794.9 and closed at 793.1. The stock's high for the day was 799.1, while the low was 780.1. The company has a market capitalization of 494,235.32 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 820.05, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 183,753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹781.4, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹793.1

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 781.4. There has been a decrease of 1.48% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.7.

27 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹793.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 183,753 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of LIC's shares was 793.1.

