Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India stocks plummet as market downturn continues

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹794.9 and closed at ₹793.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹799.1, while the low was ₹780.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹494,235.32 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹820.05, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 183,753 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹781.4. There has been a decrease of 1.48% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.7.
On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 183,753 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of LIC's shares was ₹793.1.
