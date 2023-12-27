Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India stocks plummet as market downturn continues

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹794.9 and closed at ₹793.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹799.1, while the low was ₹780.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹494,235.32 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹820.05, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for the day was 183,753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.