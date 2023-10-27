Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹606.75, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹604.95

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹610.75 and a close price of ₹611.2 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹612, while the low was ₹597.65. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹382,630.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹754.4, and the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 132,365.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|606.75
|1.8
|0.3
|754.4
|530.2
|383769.24
|Bajaj Finserve
|1566.0
|7.0
|0.45
|1813.45
|1216.1
|249406.63
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|609.3
|3.8
|0.63
|690.9
|457.95
|130962.71
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1302.55
|-3.65
|-0.28
|1392.1
|1039.25
|130371.55
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|518.35
|7.35
|1.44
|615.55
|380.95
|74568.35
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of ₹606 and a high price of ₹612.8 on the current day.
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|626.93
|10 Days
|632.98
|20 Days
|637.71
|50 Days
|650.02
|100 Days
|636.30
|300 Days
|619.33
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|3 Months
|0.73%
|6 Months
|10.87%
|YTD
|-11.63%
|1 Year
|1.59%
