Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹606.75, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹604.95

12 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 604.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.75 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of IndiaPremium
Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of 610.75 and a close price of 611.2 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 612, while the low was 597.65. The market capitalization of LIC is 382,630.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 754.4, and the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 132,365.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:46:31 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed today at ₹606.75, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹604.95

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock closed at 606.75 today, with a net change of 1.8 and a percent change of 0.3. Yesterday's closing price was 604.95.

27 Oct 2023, 06:24:49 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India606.751.80.3754.4530.2383769.24
Bajaj Finserve1566.07.00.451813.451216.1249406.63
HDFC Life Insurance Company609.33.80.63690.9457.95130962.71
SBI Life Insurance Company1302.55-3.65-0.281392.11039.25130371.55
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company518.357.351.44615.55380.9574568.35
27 Oct 2023, 05:42:39 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low price of 606 and a high price of 612.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:35:58 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India607.52.550.42754.4530.2384243.61
Bajaj Finserve1572.5513.550.871813.451216.1250449.8
HDFC Life Insurance Company610.655.150.85690.9457.95131252.87
SBI Life Insurance Company1307.41.20.091392.11039.25130856.98
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company518.57.51.47615.55380.9574589.93
27 Oct 2023, 02:27:33 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹607, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹604.95

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 607. There has been a 0.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.05.

27 Oct 2023, 02:21:28 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock reached a low of 606 and a high of 612.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:56:59 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹607.55, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹604.95

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 607.55 with a percent change of 0.43%. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.6, indicating an overall increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:34:02 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days626.93
10 Days632.98
20 Days637.71
50 Days650.02
100 Days636.30
300 Days619.33
27 Oct 2023, 01:17:19 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price for the day was 606, while the high price reached 612.8.

27 Oct 2023, 01:16:17 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹607.4, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹604.95

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 607.4, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 2.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.4% from its previous value and has gained 2.45 points.

27 Oct 2023, 12:53:50 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:31:07 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India608.53.550.59754.4530.2384876.11
Bajaj Finserve1574.115.10.971813.451216.1250696.66
HDFC Life Insurance Company609.453.950.65690.9457.95130994.95
SBI Life Insurance Company1306.40.20.021392.11039.25130756.89
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company519.758.751.71615.55380.9574769.75
27 Oct 2023, 12:28:10 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹608.55, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹604.95

The current price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock is 608.55. There has been a 0.6 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.6.

27 Oct 2023, 12:10:05 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 607.7 and a high price of 612.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:01:02 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price NSE Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹609.5, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹604.95

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 609.5, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 4.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:39:16 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India609.54.550.75754.4530.2385508.61
Bajaj Finserve1569.110.10.651813.451216.1249900.34
HDFC Life Insurance Company611.856.351.05690.9457.95131510.8
SBI Life Insurance Company1314.858.650.661392.11039.25131602.65
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company520.99.91.94615.55380.9574935.18
27 Oct 2023, 11:21:44 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 607.7 and a high price of 612.8 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:04:53 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹609.7, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹604.95

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India is 609.7, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 4.75.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39:46 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India610.055.10.84754.4530.2385856.48
Bajaj Finserve1553.5-5.5-0.351813.451216.1247415.83
HDFC Life Insurance Company613.958.451.4690.9457.95131962.18
SBI Life Insurance Company1317.211.00.841392.11039.25131837.86
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company521.110.11.98615.55380.9574963.96
27 Oct 2023, 10:20:55 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹611.2, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹604.95

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 611.2, experiencing a percent change of 1.03. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.25, suggesting a positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 10:17:17 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 607.7 and a high price of 612.8 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59:53 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹604.95, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 604.95. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.25, indicating a decrease of 6.25 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:58:06 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:41:32 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.96%
3 Months0.73%
6 Months10.87%
YTD-11.63%
1 Year1.59%
27 Oct 2023, 09:09:32 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹604.95, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹611.2

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 604.95. It has experienced a decrease of 1.02% or a net change of -6.25.

27 Oct 2023, 08:09:53 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹611.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 132,365 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the LIC stock was 611.2.

