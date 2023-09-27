Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Plunges on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 646.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 647.05 and closed at 646.85. The stock had a high of 649.9 and a low of 644.2. The market capitalization of LIC is 407,962.35 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 754.4 and a low of 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 67,770 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹645, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹646.85

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 645. The percent change in the stock price is -0.29, indicating a decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.85, implying a decline of 1.85.

27 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹646.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume reached 67,770 shares. The closing price for LIC was 646.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.