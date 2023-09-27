Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Plunges on Trading Floor

On the last day, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹647.05 and closed at ₹646.85. The stock had a high of ₹649.9 and a low of ₹644.2. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹407,962.35 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹754.4 and a low of ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 67,770 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹645. The percent change in the stock price is -0.29, indicating a decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.85, implying a decline of ₹1.85.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume reached 67,770 shares. The closing price for LIC was ₹646.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!