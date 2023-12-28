Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Plummets

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was ₹784.4, while the close price was ₹781.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹825, and the low was ₹784.05. The market capitalization of LIC was recorded at ₹518,839.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹820.05, and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 842,413 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹808.75 and a high price of ₹825.45.
The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is ₹817.55, with a percent change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -2.75, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.44%
|3 Months
|16.89%
|6 Months
|32.48%
|YTD
|19.98%
|1 Year
|18.6%
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹820.3, with a percent change of 4.98, and a net change of 38.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.98% and the value has gone up by 38.9.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume for the stock was 842,413 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹781.4.
