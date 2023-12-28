Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Plummets

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was ₹784.4, while the close price was ₹781.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹825, and the low was ₹784.05. The market capitalization of LIC was recorded at ₹518,839.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹820.05, and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 842,413 shares.

