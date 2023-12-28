Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 820.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 817.55 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was 784.4, while the close price was 781.4. The stock's high for the day was 825, and the low was 784.05. The market capitalization of LIC was recorded at 518,839.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 820.05, and the 52-week low was 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC was 842,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 808.75 and a high price of 825.45.

28 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹817.55, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹820.3

The current data of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 817.55, with a percent change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -2.75, which means the stock has decreased by 2.75.

28 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.44%
3 Months16.89%
6 Months32.48%
YTD19.98%
1 Year18.6%
28 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹820.3, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹781.4

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 820.3, with a percent change of 4.98, and a net change of 38.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.98% and the value has gone up by 38.9.

28 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹781.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume for the stock was 842,413 shares. The closing price for the stock was 781.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.