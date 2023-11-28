Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw its stock open at ₹619.85 and close at ₹617.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹681.8 and a low of ₹619.85 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹428,613.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,076 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
