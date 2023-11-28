Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 9.69 %. The stock closed at 617.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 677.65 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw its stock open at 619.85 and close at 617.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 681.8 and a low of 619.85 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 428,613.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,076 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹617.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,653,076. The closing price of LIC shares on that day was 617.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.