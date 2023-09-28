Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 645 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.05 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

The last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw an open price of 644.95 and a close price of 645. The stock reached a high of 649.1 and a low of 644.1 during the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 407,993.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The total BSE volume for LIC shares on this day was 54,278.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹645 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a trading volume of 54,278 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares on that day was 645.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.