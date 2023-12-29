Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at ₹821.15 and closed at ₹820.3. The stock had a high of ₹836.65 and a low of ₹806. The market capitalization of the company was ₹522,950.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹825, while the 52-week low was ₹530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 333,458 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
