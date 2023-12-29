Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 820.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 826.8 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Stock Price Today

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India's stock opened at 821.15 and closed at 820.3. The stock had a high of 836.65 and a low of 806. The market capitalization of the company was 522,950.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 825, while the 52-week low was 530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 333,458 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹820.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 333,458. The closing price for LIC shares was 820.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.