Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Faces Bearish Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 677.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 673.65 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) stock opened at 680.05 and closed at 677.65. The stock reached a high of 694 and a low of 670.75 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 426,083.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 660,372 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock had a low price of 672.45 and a high price of 679.15.

29 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.18%
3 Months1.72%
6 Months12.22%
YTD-1.5%
1 Year7.07%
29 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹673.65, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹677.65

The current data for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock shows that the price is 673.65. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4, implying a decrease of 4 in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹677.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume for the stock was 660,372 shares. The closing price for the stock was 677.65.

