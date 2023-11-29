Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India Faces Bearish Trading Session

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) stock opened at ₹680.05 and closed at ₹677.65. The stock reached a high of ₹694 and a low of ₹670.75 throughout the day. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹426,083.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock had a trading volume of 660,372 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.18%
|3 Months
|1.72%
|6 Months
|12.22%
|YTD
|-1.5%
|1 Year
|7.07%
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume for the stock was 660,372 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹677.65.
