Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 648.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 648.55 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 646 and closed at 645.05. The stock reached a high of 652 and a low of 643. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 410,112.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 86,114.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹648.55, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹648.4

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 648.55. The percent change in the stock price is 0.02, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.15.

29 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹645.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 86,114 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 645.05.

