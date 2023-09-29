Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees positive trading day

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹646 and closed at ₹645.05. The stock reached a high of ₹652 and a low of ₹643. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹410,112.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 86,114.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹648.55. The percent change in the stock price is 0.02, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.15, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹0.15.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 86,114 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹645.05.
