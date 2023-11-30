Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹676.05 and closed at ₹673.65. The stock reached a high of ₹691.8 and a low of ₹672.45. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹429,562.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 145,413.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.