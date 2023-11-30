Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 679.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 692.15 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 676.05 and closed at 673.65. The stock reached a high of 691.8 and a low of 672.45. The market capitalization of LIC is 429,562.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 145,413.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price today was 680.25 and the high price was 698.75.

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹692.15, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹679.15

The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at 692.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.91, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 13, suggesting an increase of 13. Overall, the stock of LIC has shown positive momentum in recent trading.

30 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.46%
3 Months1.75%
6 Months14.41%
YTD-0.54%
1 Year6.93%
30 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹681.2, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹679.15

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 681.2, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹673.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recorded a volume of 145,413 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 673.65.

