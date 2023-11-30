Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹676.05 and closed at ₹673.65. The stock reached a high of ₹691.8 and a low of ₹672.45. The market capitalization of LIC is ₹429,562.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The BSE volume for LIC shares was 145,413.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India stock's low price today was ₹680.25 and the high price was ₹698.75.
The stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is currently at ₹692.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.91, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 13, suggesting an increase of ₹13. Overall, the stock of LIC has shown positive momentum in recent trading.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.46%
|3 Months
|1.75%
|6 Months
|14.41%
|YTD
|-0.54%
|1 Year
|6.93%
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹681.2, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recorded a volume of 145,413 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹673.65.
