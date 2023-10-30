Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Stock Surges: Positive Trading Day

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹607.7 and closed at ₹604.95 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹612.8 and a low of ₹606. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹383,769.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 31,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

