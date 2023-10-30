Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Stock Surges: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 606.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608.35 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at 607.7 and closed at 604.95 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 612.8 and a low of 606. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at 383,769.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 754.4, while the 52-week low is 530.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 31,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.42%
3 Months0.4%
6 Months10.32%
YTD-11.39%
1 Year1.86%
30 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹608.35, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹606.75

The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is 608.35, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹604.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 31,103 shares. The closing price for LIC on this day was 604.95.

