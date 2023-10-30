Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : LIC of India Stock Surges: Positive Trading Day

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened at ₹607.7 and closed at ₹604.95 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹612.8 and a low of ₹606. The market capitalization of LIC is currently at ₹383,769.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹754.4, while the 52-week low is ₹530.2. The stock saw a trading volume of 31,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.42%
|3 Months
|0.4%
|6 Months
|10.32%
|YTD
|-11.39%
|1 Year
|1.86%
The current stock price of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is ₹608.35, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the BSE volume was 31,103 shares. The closing price for LIC on this day was ₹604.95.
