Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees bullish trading today

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹606.65 and a close price of ₹606.75. The stock reached a high of ₹609 and a low of ₹603. The market capitalization of LIC was ₹382,187.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹754.4 and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 70,561 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for the stock of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shows that the stock price is ₹608.45. There has been a percent change of 0.7, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.2, implying that the stock price has increased by 4.2 points. Overall, the data suggests that LIC's stock has experienced a minor upward movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.84%
|3 Months
|-2.03%
|6 Months
|9.87%
|YTD
|-11.74%
|1 Year
|1.94%
On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 70,561 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares on that day was ₹606.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!