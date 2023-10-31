Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees bullish trading today

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of ₹606.65 and a close price of ₹606.75. The stock reached a high of ₹609 and a low of ₹603. The market capitalization of LIC was ₹382,187.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹754.4 and the 52-week low was ₹530.2. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 70,561 shares traded.

