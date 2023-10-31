Hello User
Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today Live Updates : Life Insurance Corporation of India sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 604.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608.45 per share. Investors should monitor Life Insurance Corporation of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Life Insurance Corporation of India

On the last day, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had an open price of 606.65 and a close price of 606.75. The stock reached a high of 609 and a low of 603. The market capitalization of LIC was 382,187.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 754.4 and the 52-week low was 530.2. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 70,561 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price update :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹608.45, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹604.25

The current data for the stock of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shows that the stock price is 608.45. There has been a percent change of 0.7, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.2, implying that the stock price has increased by 4.2 points. Overall, the data suggests that LIC's stock has experienced a minor upward movement.

31 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.84%
3 Months-2.03%
6 Months9.87%
YTD-11.74%
1 Year1.94%
31 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Today :Life Insurance Corporation of India trading at ₹605.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹604.25

31 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Life Insurance Corporation of India share price Live :Life Insurance Corporation of India closed at ₹606.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had a volume of 70,561 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for LIC shares on that day was 606.75.

