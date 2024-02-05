Hello User
Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India Stock Soars in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Linde India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 5551.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5673.45 per share. Investors should monitor Linde India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Linde India Stock Price Today

Linde India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Linde India was 5601.15, while the close price was 5551.25. The highest price reached during the day was 5736.95, and the lowest price was 5554.35. The market capitalization of Linde India is 48570.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6885.95, and the 52-week low is 3177.62. The BSE volume for the day was 1487 shares.

05 Feb 2024, 11:47 AM IST Linde India share price Today :Linde India trading at ₹5673.45, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹5551.25

The current stock price of Linde India is 5673.45, with a percent change of 2.2 and a net change of 122.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.2% and has gained 122.2 points.

05 Feb 2024, 11:34 AM IST Linde India share price live: Stock Peers

05 Feb 2024, 11:13 AM IST Linde India share price live: Today's Price range

Linde India stock's low price for today is 5554.35 and the high price is 5736.95.

05 Feb 2024, 11:04 AM IST Linde India share price NSE Live :Linde India trading at ₹5699.85, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹5551.25

The current stock price of Linde India is 5699.85 with a percent change of 2.68 and a net change of 148.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 2.68% or 148.6.

05 Feb 2024, 10:38 AM IST Linde India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore810.45-12.65-1.54908.95192.552441.95
P I Industries3355.45-20.3-0.64010.02870.050894.04
Linde India5696.3145.052.616885.953177.6248580.45
UPL495.4-38.1-7.14780.0526.637185.1
3M India32450.0-432.6-1.3239809.6521405.036555.15
05 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Linde India share price Live :Linde India closed at ₹5551.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Linde India had a BSE volume of 1487 shares with a closing price of 5551.25.

