Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India Stock Soars in Market Trading

Linde India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Linde India was ₹5601.15, while the close price was ₹5551.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5736.95, and the lowest price was ₹5554.35. The market capitalization of Linde India is ₹48570.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6885.95, and the 52-week low is ₹3177.62. The BSE volume for the day was 1487 shares.
The current stock price of Linde India is ₹5673.45, with a percent change of 2.2 and a net change of 122.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.2% and has gained 122.2 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
|806.15
|-16.95
|-2.06
|908.95
|192.5
|52163.71
|P I Industries
|3324.65
|-51.1
|-1.51
|4010.0
|2870.0
|50426.87
|Linde India
|5689.95
|138.7
|2.5
|6885.95
|3177.62
|48526.29
|UPL
|484.7
|-48.8
|-9.15
|780.0
|526.6
|36381.95
|3M India
|32515.0
|-367.6
|-1.12
|39809.65
|21405.0
|36628.38
Linde India stock's low price for today is ₹5554.35 and the high price is ₹5736.95.
