Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Linde India Share Price Today : Linde India's stock opened at ₹5601.15 and closed at ₹5551.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5736.95 and a low of ₹5522.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47,398.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6885.95 and ₹3177.62 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3839 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current stock price of Linde India is ₹5557.75 with a percent change of 0.12. This means that the price has increased by 0.12% from the previous trading day. The net change is 6.5, indicating that the stock has gained 6.5 points from the previous day's closing price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Linde India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,839 shares. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹5,551.25.
