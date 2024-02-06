Hello User
Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India Stock Surges in Positive Trading

2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Linde India stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 5551.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5557.75 per share.

Linde India Stock Price Today

Linde India Share Price Today : Linde India's stock opened at 5601.15 and closed at 5551.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 5736.95 and a low of 5522.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 47,398.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6885.95 and 3177.62 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3839 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Linde India share price Today :Linde India trading at ₹5557.75, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹5551.25

The current stock price of Linde India is 5557.75 with a percent change of 0.12. This means that the price has increased by 0.12% from the previous trading day. The net change is 6.5, indicating that the stock has gained 6.5 points from the previous day's closing price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Linde India share price Live :Linde India closed at ₹5551.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Linde India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,839 shares. The closing price for the stock on that day was 5,551.25.

