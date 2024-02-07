Hello User
Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Linde India stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 5557.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5719.8 per share. Investors should monitor Linde India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Linde India Stock Price Today

Linde India Share Price Today : On the last day, Linde India opened at 5672.3 and closed at 5557.75. The stock reached a high of 5729.15 and a low of 5558.6. The market capitalization of Linde India is 48780.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6885.95 and the 52-week low is 3291.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2898 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Linde India share price Today :Linde India trading at ₹5719.8, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹5557.75

The current data for Linde India stock shows that the price is 5719.8 with a percent change of 2.92. This means that the stock has increased by 2.92% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 162.05, indicating that the stock has increased by 162.05 in value.

07 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Linde India share price Live :Linde India closed at ₹5557.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Linde India on the BSE, there were 2898 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 5557.75.

