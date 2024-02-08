Hello User
Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India stock dips in trading today

2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Linde India stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 5719.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5690.95 per share. Investors should monitor Linde India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Linde India Stock Price Today

Linde India Share Price Today : Linde India's stock opened at 5715 and closed at 5719.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 5740.45 and a low of 5600 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 48534.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6885.95 and 3291.75, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 5714 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Linde India share price Today :Linde India trading at ₹5690.95, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹5719.8

The current data for Linde India stock shows that the price is 5690.95. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.85, meaning that the stock has dropped by 28.85.

08 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Linde India share price Live :Linde India closed at ₹5719.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Linde India had a volume of 5714 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 5719.8.

