Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India stock dips in trading today

Linde India Share Price Today : Linde India's stock opened at ₹5715 and closed at ₹5719.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹5740.45 and a low of ₹5600 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48534.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6885.95 and ₹3291.75, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 5714 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Linde India stock shows that the price is ₹5690.95. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.85, meaning that the stock has dropped by ₹28.85.
