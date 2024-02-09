Linde India Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Linde India Share Price Today : Linde India's stock opened at ₹5694.15 and closed at ₹5692.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5710.35, while the lowest price was ₹5574. The company's market capitalization is ₹47,662.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6885.95, and the 52-week low is ₹3291.75. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 1934 shares.

