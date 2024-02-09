Hello User
Linde India Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Linde India stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 5692.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5588.7 per share. Investors should monitor Linde India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Linde India Stock Price Today

Linde India Share Price Today : Linde India's stock opened at 5694.15 and closed at 5692.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 5710.35, while the lowest price was 5574. The company's market capitalization is 47,662.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6885.95, and the 52-week low is 3291.75. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 1934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Linde India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 1,934 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,692.8.

