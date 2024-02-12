Hello User
Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Linde India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 5612.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5570.8 per share. Investors should monitor Linde India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Linde India Stock Price Today

Linde India Share Price Today : On the last day, Linde India's stock opened at 5680.45 and closed at 5588.7. The highest price reached during the day was 5680.45, while the lowest price was 5543.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 47864.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6885.95, and the 52-week low is 3291.75. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Linde India Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Linde India share price update :Linde India trading at ₹5570.8, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹5612.4

The current price of Linde India stock is 5570.8, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -41.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.74% and has experienced a decrease of 41.6.

12 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Linde India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.04%
3 Months-15.87%
6 Months13.07%
YTD-0.57%
1 Year67.5%
12 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Linde India share price Today :Linde India trading at ₹5612.4, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹5588.7

The current stock price of Linde India is 5612.4 with a net change of 23.7 and a percent change of 0.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 23.7 points or 0.42% compared to the previous trading day. It indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Linde India share price Live :Linde India closed at ₹5588.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Linde India was 808 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5588.7.

