Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Linde India Share Price Today : On the last day, Linde India's stock opened at ₹5680.45 and closed at ₹5588.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5680.45, while the lowest price was ₹5543.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹47864.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6885.95, and the 52-week low is ₹3291.75. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The current price of Linde India stock is ₹5570.8, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -41.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.74% and has experienced a decrease of ₹41.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.04%
|3 Months
|-15.87%
|6 Months
|13.07%
|YTD
|-0.57%
|1 Year
|67.5%
The current stock price of Linde India is ₹5612.4 with a net change of 23.7 and a percent change of 0.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 23.7 points or 0.42% compared to the previous trading day. It indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Linde India was 808 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹5588.7.
