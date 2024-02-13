Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India shares dip in trading today

Linde India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Linde India was ₹5612 and the closing price was ₹5612.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5628.85, while the lowest price was ₹5535. The market capitalization of Linde India is ₹47315.69 crores. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹6885.95 and ₹3291.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1774 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Linde India is ₹5510.75. It has experienced a decrease in value of 0.89%, resulting in a net change of -49.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.13%
|3 Months
|-15.87%
|6 Months
|13.94%
|YTD
|-1.28%
|1 Year
|63.29%
On the last day, the trading volume of Linde India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1774 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹5612.4.
