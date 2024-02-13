Hello User
Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India shares dip in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Linde India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 5560.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5510.75 per share. Investors should monitor Linde India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Linde India Stock Price Today

Linde India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Linde India was 5612 and the closing price was 5612.4. The highest price reached during the day was 5628.85, while the lowest price was 5535. The market capitalization of Linde India is 47315.69 crores. The 52-week high and low prices are 6885.95 and 3291.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1774 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Linde India share price NSE Live :Linde India trading at ₹5510.75, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹5560.35

The current stock price of Linde India is 5510.75. It has experienced a decrease in value of 0.89%, resulting in a net change of -49.6.

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Linde India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Linde India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.13%
3 Months-15.87%
6 Months13.94%
YTD-1.28%
1 Year63.29%
13 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Linde India share price Live :Linde India closed at ₹5612.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Linde India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1774 shares. The closing price of the shares was 5612.4.

