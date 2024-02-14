Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India Soars in Trading

Linde India Share Price Today : Linde India's stock opened at ₹5576.15 and closed at ₹5560.35 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was recorded at ₹5576.15, while the low was ₹5448. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46880.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹6885.95 and the 52-week low is ₹3409.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1483 shares on the BSE.
The current day's low price of Linde India stock is ₹5500, while the high price is ₹5645.
The current stock price of Linde India is ₹5600.6 with a percent change of 2.21. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.21%. The net change in the stock price is 121.2, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹121.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.96%
|3 Months
|-17.76%
|6 Months
|12.13%
|YTD
|-2.84%
|1 Year
|58.27%
Linde India stock is currently trading at a price of ₹5497, representing a decrease of 1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of -63.35 points.
On the last day of trading, there were 1483 shares of Linde India traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for these shares was ₹5560.35.
