Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Linde India stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 5479.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5600.6 per share. Investors should monitor Linde India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Linde India Stock Price Today

Linde India Share Price Today : Linde India's stock opened at 5576.15 and closed at 5560.35 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was recorded at 5576.15, while the low was 5448. The market capitalization of the company is 46880.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 6885.95 and the 52-week low is 3409.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1483 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST Linde India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Linde India stock is 5500, while the high price is 5645.

14 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Linde India Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Linde India share price update :Linde India trading at ₹5600.6, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹5479.4

The current stock price of Linde India is 5600.6 with a percent change of 2.21. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.21%. The net change in the stock price is 121.2, meaning that the stock has increased by 121.2.

14 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Linde India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.96%
3 Months-17.76%
6 Months12.13%
YTD-2.84%
1 Year58.27%
14 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Linde India share price Today :Linde India trading at ₹5497, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹5560.35

Linde India stock is currently trading at a price of 5497, representing a decrease of 1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock has seen a net change of -63.35 points.

14 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Linde India share price Live :Linde India closed at ₹5560.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, there were 1483 shares of Linde India traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for these shares was 5560.35.

