Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India sees positive trading momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Linde India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 5479.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5553.05 per share. Investors should monitor Linde India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Linde India Stock Price Today

Linde India Share Price Today : The stock price of Linde India opened at 5500 and closed at 5479.4. The stock reached a high of 5645 and a low of 5500 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 47,358.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 6885.95 and the 52-week low was 3409.02. The BSE volume for the stock was 1041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Linde India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.57%
3 Months-14.98%
6 Months11.88%
YTD-1.69%
1 Year58.85%
15 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Linde India share price Today :Linde India trading at ₹5553.05, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹5479.4

The current stock price of Linde India is 5553.05 with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 73.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.34% and has gained 73.65 in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Linde India share price Live :Linde India closed at ₹5479.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Linde India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1041. The closing price for the stock was 5479.4.

