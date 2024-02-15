Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India sees positive trading momentum

Linde India Share Price Today : The stock price of Linde India opened at ₹5500 and closed at ₹5479.4. The stock reached a high of ₹5645 and a low of ₹5500 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47,358.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹6885.95 and the 52-week low was ₹3409.02. The BSE volume for the stock was 1041 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.57%
|3 Months
|-14.98%
|6 Months
|11.88%
|YTD
|-1.69%
|1 Year
|58.85%
The current stock price of Linde India is ₹5553.05 with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 73.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.34% and has gained ₹73.65 in value.
On the last day of trading for Linde India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1041. The closing price for the stock was ₹5479.4.
