Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India records positive trading day

Linde India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Linde India was ₹5595, and the close price was ₹5541.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹5645, and the low was ₹5524. The market capitalization of Linde India is currently ₹47886.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6885.95, while the 52-week low is ₹3409.02. The stock had a BSE volume of 887 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Linde India is currently trading at ₹5614.9 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 73.4.
