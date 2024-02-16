Hello User
Linde India share price Today Live Updates : Linde India records positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Linde India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 5541.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5614.9 per share. Investors should monitor Linde India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Linde India Stock Price Today

Linde India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Linde India was 5595, and the close price was 5541.5. The stock's high for the day was 5645, and the low was 5524. The market capitalization of Linde India is currently 47886.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6885.95, while the 52-week low is 3409.02. The stock had a BSE volume of 887 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Linde India share price Today :Linde India trading at ₹5614.9, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹5541.5

The stock price of Linde India is currently trading at 5614.9 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 73.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 1.32% and gaining 73.4 points. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason behind this change.

16 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Linde India share price Live :Linde India closed at ₹5541.5 on last trading day

On the last day, a total of 887 shares of Linde India were traded on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was 5541.5.

