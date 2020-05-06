Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; ITC, Axis Bank top laggards

Wall Street's main stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive economic activity
Stock markets in mainland China reopened for the first time since Thursday after a holiday break
06 May 2020, 10:11:41 AM IST
Voda Idea receives interest from PE players for optic fibre business
Brookfield, KKR in talks to buy optic fibre business of Vodafone Idea
The company hopes to receive up to $2 billion and will use complete stake to bring down debt, pay liabilities. (Source: CNBC-TV18)
06 May 2020, 10:06:44 AM IST
Piramal Enterprises down 2.3%
The company dismissed the news reports about 'KKR likely to pick 20% stake in Piramal Enterprises for Rs. 3,500 crore' in a BSE filing. It said that there is no such proposal before the board or any committee.
06 May 2020, 09:58:42 AM IST
What makes Jio Platforms command a ₹5 trillion valuation
The enterprise value of Jio Platforms, a six-month old company, is now ₹5.15 trillion, making it comparable with global platforms such as Alphabet, Tencent, Alibaba, etc., that are largely debt-free and have large digital ecosystems.
So, what has made Jio Platform a darling of investors? (Full report)
06 May 2020, 09:54:23 AM IST
Most sectoral indices in the red
06 May 2020, 09:53:04 AM IST
Punjab and Sind Bank
The public sector lender will seek shareholders’ nod for raising equity capital up to an amount of ₹500 crore through QIP route in one or more tranches within the next 12 months.
06 May 2020, 09:48:31 AM IST
NIIT Technologies surges 10%
he IT company reported a 11.4% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter, and said strong tech capabilities and sharp execution helped the company in winning large deals. NIIT Technologies had posted a net profit of ₹102 crore in January-March 2019 quarter.
06 May 2020, 09:45:05 AM IST
Rallis India down 2.5%
Agriculture solutions firm Rallis India reported a decline of 49.62% in its consolidated net profit at ₹0.68 crore for the quarter ended March of 2019-20. The Tata group firm had posted a net profit of ₹1.35 crore in the same period a year ago.
06 May 2020, 09:43:09 AM IST
Adani Ports up 2%
The company on Tuesday reported 74% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹340.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. Its consolidated total income marginally declined to ₹3,360.17 crore for the fourth quarter as against ₹3,492.72 crore in the year-ago period.
06 May 2020, 09:37:45 AM IST
Yes Bank down 3%
The private sector lender slipped 3% ahead of it's Q4 result. Yes Bank is expected to post a net loss of ₹4,218.9 crore in the three months to March 2020, as against a loss of ₹1,507 crore in the same period last year, according to average estimates of four analysts polled by Bloomberg.
06 May 2020, 09:22:28 AM IST
Market opening
Indian stocks opened on a flat to negative note in Tuesday's trading session. After rising over 100 points in at open, Sensex fell 300 points to 31,263.81. Nifty dropped at 9,148.55 points after rising marginally higher.
06 May 2020, 09:04:42 AM IST
Market at pre-opening
Indian benchmark indices opened in the green in the pre-opening trade on Wednesday. At 9:00 am Sensex advance 400 points or 1.3% at 31,853 while Nifty rose marginally to 9,213 points.
06 May 2020, 08:28:20 AM IST
Markets at close on Tuesday
Indian stock markets closed lower on Tuesday after a volatile session. After rising over 1% during the day, profit booking dragged benchmark indices in the last hour of trading. The BSE Sensex ended at 31,453.51, down 261.84 points, or 0.83%, while the 50-share index Nifty ended at 9,205.60, down 87.90 points, or 0.95%.
06 May 2020, 08:24:47 AM IST
Asian shares mixed
Australian shares dropped nearly 1% while Hong Kong's Hang Sen was up 0.7%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty was flat, suggesting a cautious start for Indian stocks.
06 May 2020, 08:24:47 AM IST
Wall Street closes higher as oil recovers
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to end at 23,883.09.
The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to close the session at 2,868.44, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.1% to 8,809.12.