Market LIVE: Sensex up nearly 250 points, Nifty above 10,500

Gold prices ease in India

Gold prices in India edged lower today for the second day after hitting a record high in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were were down 0.16% to ₹48,188 per 10 gram after sliding ₹500 in the previous session. Gold had hit a record high of ₹48,982 in the previous session.

In global markets also, gold prices came off recent highs after positive positive developments for the coronavirus vaccine and strong manufacturing data improved risk sentiment. Focus now shifts to monthly US jobs report, due later today.